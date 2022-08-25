scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Cards Released: Check how to download hall tickets at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official MHT CET website — mahacet.org. The exam is scheduled to take place on August 27.

MHT CET exam, MHT CET 2022, MHT CET re-examMHT CET 2022: The MHT CET re-exam has been scheduled for those candidates who faced technical errors during their PCM and PCB exam this year. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the students who have registered to appear for the re-exam. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official MHT CET website — mahacet.org.

According to the official notice, hall tickets have been released for the MAH-LL.B (5 years), B.Ed.- M.Ed, B.P.Ed., M.Ed. LL.B (3 years), B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed. and B. Planning, MCA courses under higher and technical education. The exam is scheduled to take place on August 27.

Read |UGC chairman defends CUET format: MCQs used for long, no complaint

MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website — mahacet.org.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the admit card of your course.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you login, the admit card will be available for download on your screen.

Step 5: Download and sabe for future reference.

The MHT CET re-exam has been scheduled for those candidates who faced technical errors during their PCM and PCB exam this year. “All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shut downs and log outs and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues and got less time for their examination will get the opportunity to appear for the retest as per the venue and the schedule declared by CET CELL,” the official notification had stated.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:05:42 pm
Next Story

India, a dairy titan, studies how to keep milk flowing in a hotter world

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained | What is the Manusmriti, the Sanskrit text under controversy

Explained | What is the Manusmriti, the Sanskrit text under controversy

BWF World Championships: Super day for Indian doubles, Lakshya, Saina falter

BWF World Championships: Super day for Indian doubles, Lakshya, Saina falter

India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
India, a dairy titan, studies how to keep milk flowing in a hotter world

India, a dairy titan, studies how to keep milk flowing in a hotter world

What blood tests should I get done? How to understand lab results? Doc answers

What blood tests should I get done? How to understand lab results? Doc answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement