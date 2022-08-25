MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Cards Released: Check how to download hall tickets at mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the students who have registered to appear for the re-exam. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official MHT CET website — mahacet.org.

According to the official notice, hall tickets have been released for the MAH-LL.B (5 years), B.Ed.- M.Ed, B.P.Ed., M.Ed. LL.B (3 years), B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed. and B. Planning, MCA courses under higher and technical education. The exam is scheduled to take place on August 27.

MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Cards: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website — mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the admit card of your course.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Once you login, the admit card will be available for download on your screen.

Step 5: Download and sabe for future reference.

The MHT CET re-exam has been scheduled for those candidates who faced technical errors during their PCM and PCB exam this year. “All those candidates who had one or more interruptions shut downs and log outs and who could not complete all the questions due to technical and server issues and got less time for their examination will get the opportunity to appear for the retest as per the venue and the schedule declared by CET CELL,” the official notification had stated.