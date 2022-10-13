scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

MHT CET 2022: Provisional merit list for MCA released; here’s how to check

MHT CET 2022, MCA: A total of 14,972 candidates have been selected in the provisional merit list. Candidates can submit their grievances from today i.e, October 13 till 5 pm of October 14.

MHT CET 2022, MCA: The candidates have to report to their allotted institutions from October 21 to 25 till 5 pm.

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) on October 12 released the provisional merit list for admission to first year post graduate technical course in Master of Computer Applications (MCA) for academic year 2022-2023. Candidates can check the list at the official website– mca2022.mahacet.org.in

A total of 14,972 candidates have been selected in the provisional merit list. Candidates can submit their grievances from today i.e, October 13 till 5 pm of October 14.

MHT CET 2022: How to check provisional merit list for MCA

Step 1: Go to the official website– mca2022.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading, ‘provisional merit list for admission to MCA’

Step 3: The provisional merit list, search for your name and roll number

Step 4: Download the list for future reference.

The final merit list will be displayed on October 15. Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-one will take place from October 16 to 18. Candidates will be able to submit the option form through candidate’s login.

The provisional allotment list of CAP round one will be released on October 20. The candidates should accept the seat allotted to them by accepting the declaration through their login from October 21 to October 25 till 3 pm. Candidates have to report to their allotted institutions from October 21 to 25 till 5 pm.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 07:52:03 pm
