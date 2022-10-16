scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

MHT CET 2022: Provisional merit list for MBA/MMS released; here’s how to check

MHT CET 2022, MBA/MMS 2022: Candidates can check the list at the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org. Around 43,000 candidates have been selected in the Maharashtra state candidates list and around over 45,000 people have been selected in the all India candidates list.

MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org, MHT CET 2022, MHT CET 2022 MBA, MHT CET 2022 MMS, Maharashtra CET, Maharashtra CET provisional merit list MBA, MHT CET MBA provisional merit list, Maharashtra CET MMS provisional merit list, MHT CET 2022 MMS provisional merit listMHT CET 2022, MBA/MMS: The candidates have to report to allotted institutions between October 29 and 31 till 5 pm (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

MHT CET 2022, MBA/MMS 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell on October 15 released the provisional merit list for admission for MBA/MMS for the academic year 2022-23 for all India candidates and state candidates as well. Aspirants will be able to register at the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will be able to submit their grievances (if any) at the facilitation centre from October 16 to 18 till 6 pm. The final merit list will be displayed for Maharashtra as well state candidates on October 19. The display of provisional category wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP round one will be on October 19.

MHT CET 2022: How to check provisional allotment list for MBA/MMS

Step 1: Go to official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link provisional merit list for all India/state candidates

Step 3: Check for your name and roll number

Step 4: Download the list for future reference

A total of 42,948 candidates have been selected in Maharashtra state category and 45,853 candidates have been selected in all India category.

The candidates can submit and confirm their option form of CAP round 1 from October 20 to 25. The provisional allotment list for CAP round one will be displayed on October 28.

Candidates can accept the offered seats from October 29 till 3 pm of October 31. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round one from October 29 to 31 till 5 pm.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 01:47:19 pm
