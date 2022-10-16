scorecardresearch
MHT CET 2022: Provisional merit list for 3-year LLB released; here’s how to check

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 3 years: Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check the list at the official website — llb3cap22.mahacet.org

MHT CET, MHT CET exam result, MHT CET law listMaharashtra CET 2022, LLB 3 years: The final merit list will release on October 18. (Representative image. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 3 years: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Saturday released the alphabetical merit list round 1 of the MHT CET 3-year LLB programme. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check the list at the official website — llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Candidates whose names appear in the list will be able to fill out the application form and edit the college choice from tomorrow (October 17).

MHT CET 3-year LLB provisional merit list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the notification section and click on the given link for merit list.

Step 3: The list will appear in form of a PDF.

Step 4: Search for your name, roll number and rank.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The final merit list will release on October 18, and candidates may need to key in their application number to check the final rank and merit list. The list will feature name of candidates, roll numbers, marks obtained in MHT CET law 2022 exam, category and rank.

Meanwhile, the CET cell had also recently released he final merit list for the MHT CET five year LLB 2022 programme, after the provisional alphabetical list for counselling of the Maharashtra state candidates who have registered for CAP process.

