Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

MHT CET 2022: Provisional allotment of CAP round 1 for BE, BTech to be displayed today

MHT CET 2022, BE/BTech: The candidates can view the provisional allotment list at cetcell.mahacet.org. The candidates will be able to accept the seats from October 19 to 21 till 3 pm

MHT CET 2022, MHT CET CAP, MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotmentCandidates can accept the offered seats from October 19 to 21 up to 3 pm. (Representative image)

MHT CET 2022, BE/BTech: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release MHT provisional allotment of CAP (Centralised Admission Process) round 1 today i.e. October 18 for Bachelors of Engineering and Bachelors of Technology seats. Candidates will be able to check the list at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can accept the offered seats from October 19 to 21 up to 3 pm. Aspirants have to report to their allotted institutes and confirm their admission by submitting the required document and fee payment from October 19 to 21 up to 5 pm.

MHT CET 2022: How to accept offered seats in round 1 of CAP

Step 1: Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CAP portal admissions for academic year 2022-23′.

Step 3: Click on the link BE/BTech on the left hand side column.

Step 4: View the allotment list and check for your roll number and name.

Step 5: Download it for future reference

The candidate can accept the seat allotment by accepting the declaration via their login and certifying that the details entered by them are correct. If there is any discrepancy and they want to correct it, they will have to report their grievances through their login by online mode only.

Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in round 1, they shall pay their fees by online mode and will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 10:42:32 am
