MHT-CET 2022 postponed due to clash with JEE Main, NEET

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for engineering admissions in the state is postponed to August. New dates will be declared soon. The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant made the announcement on Thursday.

The minister tweeted about it through his official handle stating, “The CET is postponed to August due to JEE and NEET.”

Originally the Maharashtra CET was going to be held in the testing window of June 11 to 28, 2022. As per the revised schedule for JEE-Main, it will be held from June 20 to 29, 2022. It was originally scheduled to be held in the month of May. The NEET 2022 will be held in July.

According to information provided by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, the CET dates were announced early on, however after the JEE is postponed, there were a few overlapping days following which there was demand from students to postpone CET. “New dates will be declared soon,” shared R S Jagtap, Commissioner, Maharashtra CET Cell adding that only Engineering CET is postponed whereas all other CETs will be held as per the schedule declared before.