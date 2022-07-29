scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

MHT CET 2022 PCB Group admit card release date and time announced

MHT-CET PCB Group 2022 admit cardL Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website — mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 29, 2022 1:42:07 pm
Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website — mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org. (Representative image)

MHT-CET (PCB) admit card 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the admit card for MHT CET 2022 for PCB group exam on August 2. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website — mhtcet2022.mahacet.org, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to  August 20. Qualified students in MHT CET 2021, are called for counselling, through which admission is granted in agriculture, engineering and pharmacy courses. 

Read |MHT-CET Admit Card 2022 Released: How to download (PCM) hall ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org

After the declaration of MHT CET result, the qualified students have to appear for Common Admission Process (CAP) i.e the counselling process. The schedule for CAP will be announced soon after the result. To participate in the CAP, candidates are supposed to register, select preferences for course and college, and upload documents as per the requirement. 

According to the statement given by the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, the performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year.

 

