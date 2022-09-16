scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

MHT CET 2022: Navi Mumbai boy, who earned AIR 45 in JEE Advanced , scores 100 percentile

Utkarsh expressed that lockdown did not allow him to meet friends but 'it helped save a lot of time spent on the commute to educational institutions'.

MHT CET 2022, MHT CET result 2022, MHT CET result, MHT CET topperMHT CET 2022: This year, in the PCM group, a total 13 students have scored 100 percentile and 14 candidates have earned the perfect score in the PCB group. (File image)

Utkarsh Pant from Navi Mumbai, who already made it to the news with his All India Rank (AIR) 45 in JEE Advanced, is also among the 13 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in PCM group of MHT CET results declared on Thursday evening.

Student of FIITJEE coaching, Utkarsh who takes inspiration from his father — a qualified engineer himself —  told The Indian Express that he “obviously like computers. But the interest began with mathematics and physics.”

Read |MHT CET PCM, PCB Results 2022: Mumbai boy who is among top 13, also in top 50 of JEE Advanced

Talking about his MHT-CET result, Utkarsh said, “When I appeared for CET, there was no clarity on whether I will qualify for IIT seat. I gave my 100 per cent in order to get admission to a good engineering college, if not IIT. I am glad knowing the score, but my path is different now.”

Utkarsh expressed that lockdown did not allow him to meet friends but “it helped save a lot of time spent on the commute to educational institutions.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...Premium
How theatre director KP Suveeran’s encounters with social inequalit...

When not studying, watching videos on YouTube and making paper planes helped de-stress while studying as he believes quality is more important than the quantity of time spent studying.

This year, in the PCM group, a total 13 students have scored 100 percentile and 14 candidates have earned the perfect score in the PCB group. A total of 605944 (282070 in PCM and 323874 in PCB group) candidates registered for the MHT CET exam, which was much higher than last year’s number of registrations (517132). Out of 605944, 467379 (231264 in PCM and 236115 in PCB group) candidates appeared for the exams this year.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:31:26 am
Next Story

Watch: Shamita Shetty aces exercises that can help ‘burn 200 to 300 calories’ in one session

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement