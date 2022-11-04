scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

MHT-CET 2022 LLB Counselling: Round 2 Alphabetical list released; how to check

MHT-CET 2022, LLB 5 years Counselling: Candidates who applied for LLB (5-year integrated course) can check the result at the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022, LLB 5 Years: 6,203 students have been selected from Maharashtra state

MHT-CET 2022 LLB 5 years: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Thursdayreleased the alphabetical list for round 2 of LLB (five year integrated course) counselling. Candidates who applied for the course can check the list at the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Mumbai University: Final year law students to get revised marksheets

A total of 6,203 students have been selected from Maharashtra state and 1,242 candidates have been selected from outside Maharashtra state.

MHT-CET 2022, LLB 5 years: How to check the list

Step 1: Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on CAP Portal admission

Step 3: Click on LLB (5 year integrated course) on the right hand side cloumn

Step 4: You will be redirected to llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Step 5: Click on the MS alphabetical list for Maharashtra and OMS alphabetical list for outside Maharashtra

Step 6: View the list and look for your name and roll number

Step 7: Save it for future reference.

The candidates will be able to resolve any grievances to the merit list, edit the application form and upload the necessary documents from November 3 to 7. The final merit list for round 2 will be published on November 10. The merit list for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS/CIWGC candidates will also be released on November 10.

Seat allocation for round 2 will take place on November 14. Candidates have to report to colleges and seek admission for round 2 from November 15 to 18. Colleges will upload the list of admitted candidates on the portal from November 15 to 21 (except on Sunday).

