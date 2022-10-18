MHT CET 2022: Final round 1 merit list for 3-year LLB to be released; here’s how to check

Maharashtra CET 2022, LLB 3 years: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will today release the CAP round 1 final merit list. All the candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the list at the official MHT CET website — llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

The final merit list of CAP round 1 will be released today at 7 pm, according to an official notification on the MHT CET website.

MHT CET 3-year LLB final merit list 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll to the notification section and click on the given link for the final merit list.

Step 3: The list will appear in form of a PDF.

Step 4: Search for your name, roll number and rank.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The final merit list will feature name of candidates, roll numbers, marks obtained in MHT CET law 2022 exam, category and rank. THis list comes a little after the CET cell released the provisional merit list on October 15.

Recently, the CET cell had also recently released he final merit list for the MHT CET five year LLB 2022 programme, after the provisional alphabetical list for counselling of the Maharashtra state candidates who have registered for CAP process.