MHT CET 2022 final merit list to be released today; web option entry begins on October 13

MHT CET 2022 merit list: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final merit list for MHT CET 2022 exam. The merit list has been released for state and all India candidates. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org

The cell had earlier released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 and candidates were provided an opportunity to raise objections on the data displayed in the provisional merit list.

Candidates whose names are in the MHT CET 2022 final merit list will be eligible for the MHT CET option entry. Such candidates have to fill the preferred course choices and colleges in the MHT CET 2022 option entry round 1. The candidates will be allowed to participate in the web option entry from tomorrow i;e October 13. The last date to complete the round 1 option entry is October 15.

The State CET cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT provisional allotment CAP round 1 on October 18 at the official website. Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from October 19 to 21.