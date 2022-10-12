scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

MHT CET 2022 final merit list to be released today; web option entry begins on October 13

MHT CET 2022 Final merit list: Candidates whose names are in the MHT CET 2022 final merit list will be eligible for the MHT CET option entry.

mht cet 2022 final merit listMHT CET Final merit list 2022: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org (Representative image)

MHT CET 2022 merit list: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final merit list for MHT CET 2022 exam. The merit list has been released for state and all India candidates. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the merit list at cetcell.mahacet.org

The cell had earlier released the provisional merit list of MHT CET 2022 and candidates were provided an opportunity to raise objections on the data displayed in the provisional merit list.

Read |THE World University Rankings: IISc retains top spot in Indian institutes; 8 IITs in overall list

Candidates whose names are in the MHT CET 2022 final merit list will be eligible for the MHT CET option entry. Such candidates have to fill the preferred course choices and colleges in the MHT CET 2022 option entry round 1. The candidates will be allowed to participate in the web option entry from tomorrow i;e October 13. The last date to complete the round 1 option entry is October 15.

The State CET cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT provisional allotment CAP round 1 on October 18 at the official website. Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from October 19 to 21.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 10:05:49 am
Next Story

One nation under Xi Jinping: How China’s leader is remaking its identity

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement