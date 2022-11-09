scorecardresearch
MHT-CET 2022 Counselling: CAP Round 3 allotment result today; how to check

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The candidate who has been allotted the seat first time in round 3 shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode.

mht cet counsellingMHT-CET 2022: Candidates will be able to see the list at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. (Representative image)

MHT-CET 2022, CAP round 3 BE, BTech: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the provisional allotment list for CAP round 3 for engineering (BE and BTech). Candidates will be able to see the list at the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org.

Read |CBSE, JEE, CUET and NEET 2022 toppers get admission to their dream colleges

The window to accept the seats offered by November 12, 3 pm. All eligible candidates who participated in round 3 and were allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment. The candidate who has been allotted the seat first time in round 3 shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode.

MHT-CET 2022, CAP round 3 BE, BTech: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on CAP portal admissions and click on BE, BTech tab on the left hand side column.

Step 3: Then, click on candidate login and enter your credentials such as application number and password.

Step 4: The second allotment list will be available on the screen. Check for your name and roll number.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Students who have been allotted the seat first time in this round will have to pay the seat acceptance fee by logging in on the official website. 

Candidates should note that participating candidates to whom the first time allotment is made or got betterment in allotment or no betterment (earlier seat retained) In round III shall be final. Such a candidate must report to allotted institute for confirmation of admission.

 

 

