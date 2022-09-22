MHT CET 2022: Counselling begins at cetcell.mahacet.org; check eligibility, schedule

MHT CET Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today started the counselling process for MHT CET 2022. Candidates can now find the counselling application link and other details at the official MHT CET website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

As of now, the state CET cell has started admissions for the BE/BTech (four year) and Master of Engineering (five year integrated) courses.

Candidates have time till 4 pm of October 4 to register for counselling and till 6 pm of the same date to get documents verified.

Eligibility criteria

The Candidate should be an Indian national. They should have passed HSC or its equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as

compulsory subjects along with one of the Chemistry or Biotechnology or Biology or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Informatics Practices or Agriculture or Engineering Graphics or Business Studies or Electronics or Entrepreneurship. In addition to this, candidates should have obtained at least 45 per cent marks in the above given subjects (and 40 per cent in case of some reserved categories) taken together and should obtain non zero positive score in JEE Main (B.E/B.Tech) or the candidate should have appeared in all the subjects in MHT-CET 2022 and should obtain non zero score in MHT-CET 2022.

However, candidates should remember that preference shall be given to the candidate obtaining non zero positive score in JEE Main (B.E/B.Tech) over the candidates who obtained non zero score in MHT-CET 2022.

Another eligibility criteria as an alternative is that interested candidates should have passed minimum three years diploma in Engineering and Technology and obtained at least 45 per cent marks (and 40 per cent in case of some reserved categories).

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2022 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in academic year 2022-23 in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2022 are required to pay the non-refundable fees of Rs 800 (Rs 600 for reserved categories).

The provisional list will be displayed on October 7, which will be followed by the final merit list on October 12. The CAP round one will begin on October 13 and conclude on October 21.