MHT-CET 2022: Online submission for CAP Round 2 BE, BTech begins

MHT-CET 2022, CAP round 2 for BE, BTech: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Thursday began the online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 2 for BE and BTech. Candidates can login on the official website– fe2022.mahacet.org and submit the option form.

The provisional allotment list of CAP round 2 will be available on October 31. All the candidates who participated in round 2 and will be allotted seats for the first time shall self-verify their seats. The acceptance seat should be paid by the aspirants through online mode.

MHT-CET 2022, CAP round 2 BE, BTech: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website– cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org

Step 2: If you are on cetcell.mahacet.org, click on the link CAP portal for academic year 2022-23

Step 3: Click on BE, BTech link on the left side column

Step 4: Once redirected to fe2022.mahacet.org click on new registration

Step 5: Enter your credentials such as MHT-CET 2022 application number, roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Enter your details such as name, category, gender, etc… and upload the necessary documents such as marks, photograph, signature, category certificate, etc.

Step 7: Select the option and confirm it

Step 8: Save and submit and pay the registration fee

Step 9: Download the application form for future reference

Aspirants have to report to their allotted institutes and confirm their admission by submitting the required documents and paying the fees from November 1 to 3 on or before 5 pm.

The provisional list of vacant seats for round 3 will be displayed on November 4. Academic sessions in all institutes will begin on November 4.