MHT CET 2022: Application form, exam dates revised; check new schedule

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has rescheduled the dates for several courses such as BA-BEd, BSc-BEd integrated courses; BPEd, LLb three-years; MPEd and LLb five-year integrated course.

The Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, Uday Samant, had announced on April 21 (Thursday) that the Maharashtra CET 2022 will now take place in the first week of August 2022.

As per the new schedule, the last date for submission of the application forms of BA-BEd, BSc BEd Four Year integrated course is April 26 and the exam will now take place on June 6, 2022. For LLb three year course, students can submit application form till April 29 for the exam that will take place on June 4-5, 2022.

For BEd (General and Special) with ELCT for English medium colleges, the application process will close on April 29 and the exam is scheduled to take place on June 6-7. The application process for BEd-MEd three year integrated course will close on April 27 and the exam will take place on June 9. Similarly, the MEd exam will take place on the same date, but the application process will close a day earlier, i.e. April 26.

Students interested in the LLb-Five years integrated course can fill the application form till may 2 for the exam which is now scheduled to take place on June 18-19, 2022.

The MH CET has been postponed due to clash in dates with JEE-Main and NEET 2022. Originally, the Maharashtra CET was going to be held in the testing window of June 11 to 28, 2022. As per the revised schedule for JEE-Main, it will be held from June 20 to 29, 2022. It was originally scheduled to be held in the month of May. The NEET 2022 will be held in July.