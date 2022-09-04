MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: Last day to raise objections; here’s how to challenge

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra had released to answer key for MHT CET 2022 answer key for PCM and PCB group on September 1. After that, the link for raising objections against that answer key was activated on September 2, and candidates only have time till today to submit their feedback. Interested candidates can do so by visiting the official website — mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates have time till 5 pm today, i.e. September 4 to challenge the answer key and response sheet for Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).

MHT CET 2022 answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET — mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘PCM & PCB objections’

Step 3: Log in by entering the credentials such as roll number, date of birth and the given captcha code.

Step 4: Choose the exam group and MHT CET answer key.

Step 5: Cross check the answer key and the response entered.

Step 6: Select the question ID that you want to challenge and do the needful.

Step 7: Deposit the objection fee of Rs 1,000 per question and submit. Download and take a printout of the receipt.

Students are advised to upload documents supporting their claim. The MHT CET will prepare a final answer key list after examining the challenges submitted by students.

A notice issued by the MHT-CET read that all the students who have appeared for MHT-CET 2022 (Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Agriculture) should underline the answer given by them and the correct answer to the question should be highlighted. Also, if the correct answer and answer given by the candidate is same then the answer is underlined and the initials are in bold.