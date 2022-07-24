scorecardresearch
MHT CET 2022 admit cards released: Check how to download

MHT CET 2022: Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. Additionally, candidates also have to paste their recent passport-size photo in the space provided in the admit card.

July 24, 2022 11:11:23 am
MHT CET, MHT CET admit cardreach the exam centre before the gate closure time mentioned in their admit cards. (Representative image. Express photo)

MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

This year, the exam is scheduled to take place between August 2 and August 25 and has been divided in morning and evening shifts. The admit cards have been released for LLB-five years integrated course, MCA, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three year integrated course, among others.

Read |MHT-CET 2022 revised exam schedule, admit card release dates announced

MHT CET 2022 admit card released: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be links available for download of admit cards, as per the programme. Click on the link for the programme of your choice.

Step 3: Key in your required credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Also read |MHT CET 2022: Tips and tricks to ace entrance exam

Candidates are advised to check their admit cards to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors. Additionally, candidates also have to paste their recent passport-size photo in the space provided in the admit card. Aspirants are also advised to carefully check their date, centre and time of examination.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit card, and will also have to show one government-issued photo ID card such as PAN card, Aadhar card, passport etc. It is also advised that candidates reach the exam centre before the gate closure time mentioned in their admit cards.

