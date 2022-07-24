MHT CET 2022 admit cards released: Check how to download

July 24, 2022 11:11:23 am
MHT CET 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.
This year, the exam is scheduled to take place between August 2 and August 25 and has been divided in morning and evening shifts. The admit cards have been released for LLB-five years integrated course, MCA, BPEd, MEd and BEd- MEd three year integrated course, among others.
MHT CET 2022 admit card released: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: On the home page, there will be links available for download of admit cards, as per the programme. Click on the link for the programme of your choice.
Step 3: Key in your required credentials such as application number and date of birth to log in.
Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will be available on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check their admit cards to ensure there are no spelling or factual errors. Additionally, candidates also have to paste their recent passport-size photo in the space provided in the admit card. Aspirants are also advised to carefully check their date, centre and time of examination.
No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit card, and will also have to show one government-issued photo ID card such as PAN card, Aadhar card, passport etc. It is also advised that candidates reach the exam centre before the gate closure time mentioned in their admit cards.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
Latest News
Macron says Iran nuclear deal remains possible
‘Tiger state’ Madhya Pradesh records death of 27 big cats in 2022, highest in country
A step-by-step guide to Instagram Dual: The new reels format
1 dead, 6 injured after three-storey building collapses in Northeast Delhi
Japan: Shinzo Abe’s suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation
Not his usual one-and-done jobs. Neeraj Chopra had to dig deep to dig out silver at World Championships
Maharashtra: Matheran’s popular mini train may come back on track by 2022 end after three-year break
Shazam Fury of the Gods trailer: Zachary Levi and his superhero family fights Helen Mirren. Watch
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
Social media erupts in celebrations after Neeraj Chopra’s historic silver at World Championships
3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they return from European vacation, fans call them ‘super hit jodi’. See pics, videos