MHT-CET 2022 (PCM) admit card releasing tomorrow; Here’s how to download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the admit card for MHT CET 2022 for PCM group exam on July 26, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website t mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. The MHT CET for the PCM group will be held from August 5 to August 11, 2022 whereas the exams for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to August 20,2022.
Earlier, the MHT-CET was slated to be held from June 11 to 28. The Maharashtra government postponed the MHT-CET as exam dates clashed with those of other examinations.This decision to postpone the exams was taken as the original dates were clashing with the new dates announced for the IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Exam).
MHT CET 2022 admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022 to access the official MHT CET website.
Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET admission card.
Step 3: Candidates must enter application number and password in the candidate portal.
Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen.
Step 5:Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admission card after reviewing all the information.
Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. Candidates should contact the authorities immediately if there is any discrepancy or error in the information on their MHT CET admission card. The authorities will offer an undertaking form for candidates to fill out if they have problems with their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 details.
According to the statement given by the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, the performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year.
