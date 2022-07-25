scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

MHT-CET 2022 (PCM) admit card releasing tomorrow; Here’s how to download

MHT CET admit card: The MHT CET for the PCM group will be held from August 5 to August 11, 2022 whereas the exams for the PCM group will be held from August 12 to  August 20,2022. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 5:25:56 pm
Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. File.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the admit card for MHT CET 2022 for PCM group exam on July 26, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website t mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. The MHT CET for the PCM group will be held from August 5 to August 11, 2022 whereas the exams for the PCB group will be held from August 12 to  August 20,2022. 

Board results |CBSE 12th Results 2022: Pune boy battles cancer, secures 81% in board exams

Earlier, the MHT-CET was slated to be held from June 11 to 28. The Maharashtra government postponed the MHT-CET as exam dates clashed with those of other examinations.This decision  to postpone the exams was taken as the original dates were clashing with the new dates announced for the IIT JEE (Joint Entrance Exam). 

 MHT CET 2022 admit card: How to download 

Step 1: Visit mhtcet2022.mahacet.org 2022 to access the official MHT CET website. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumoursPremium
KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

 Step 2: Select the link for the MHT CET admission card. 

 Step 3: Candidates must enter application number and password in the candidate portal. 

 Step 4: The MHT CET 2022 admit card will show up on the screen. 

 Step 5:Take a printout of the MHT CET 2022 admission card after reviewing all the information. 

Also read |CBSE Results 2022: Maharashtra logs pass percentage of 97.41% for Class 10 and 90.48% for Class 12

 Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details on their MHT CET 2022 admission card. Candidates should contact the authorities immediately if there is any discrepancy or error in the information on their MHT CET admission card. The authorities will offer an undertaking form for candidates to fill out if they have problems with their MHT CET hall ticket 2022 details.

According to the statement given by the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, the performance of students in Class 12 and the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Maharashtra will be considered equally while declaring the merit list for undergraduate professional and technical courses from the next academic year.



TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

It may be back to BSP for OP Rajbhar, eyes Dalit-MBC formula

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

KuCoin CEO still bullish on India, wants action on those spreading rumours

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement