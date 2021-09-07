MHT-CET 2021 UG/PG exam dates released, check schedule here

For the academic year 2021-22, the State CET will conduct common entrance examinations for various degree and postgraduate degree courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education from September 15, 2021 to October 10, 2021. Students can check the entire exam schedule at mahacet.org.

The state higher education minister Uday Samant Tuesday announced the exam dates for the entrance examinations. As per the schedule, MHT-CET 2021 exam for admissions to various BTech and Bpharma courses will be conducted from September 20 to October 1.

MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. The exam will be conducted from September 16 to 18, 2021.

MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications. The exam will be conducted on September 15, 2021.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The exams will be jointly conducted on September 15, 2021.

MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology is scheduled to be conducted on September 15, 2021.

The minister further informed that the students will be allowed local travel by the government to attend the common entrance exams. Visit the official website of the State CET Cell at mahacet.org for a detailed schedule.