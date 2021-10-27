MHT CET 2021 result announced: How to check scorecard

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared MHT CET 2021 result on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. To download the scorecard, candidates need to log in with a user id and password. The scorecard comprises important details like roll number, percentile score, marks obtained, grade, name of candidate etc.

Qualified students in MHT CET 2021, are called for counselling, through which admission is granted in agriculture, engineering and pharmacy courses.

Read | MHT CET result 2021

How to download MHT CET 2021 result

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the MHT CET 2021 examination this year. Here are the steps to download the MHT CET 2021 scorecard.

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Search for the candidate login link and click on it.

Step 3: On the login dashboard, login with user id and password.

Step 4: MHT CET 2021 result appears on the screen in PDF format. Download it for future references.

The MHT CET 2021 result is prepared on the basis of the raw marks obtained by the candidate in the CBT, thereafter these marks are normalised as the examination is held in multiple shifts. The percentile score is calculated with the help of the following formulae

A percentile score of a candidate = 100 x (No. of the candidate in the session with raw scores < the number of candidates score) / Total number of scores

After the declaration of MHT CET result, the qualified students have to appear for Common Admission Process (CAP) i.e the counselling process. The schedule for CAP will be announced soon. To participate in the CAP, candidates are supposed to register, select preferences for course and college, and upload documents as per the requirement.

After submitting all the details, display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates is done. Against this, candidates can submit grievances, if any. Once the grievances are sorted out, the final merit list is displayed. During the counselling, candidates are allocated seats based on marks and rank in the MHT CET exam.

Maharashtra CET is a state level exam which is held for admission in engineering and technology (BE / B.Tech), pharmacy, pharm D, and agricultural courses. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. It was held in computer based mode, in which questions were asked from Maths / Biology, Physics,and Chemistry.