MHT CET 2021: Preparation guide as per syllabus, exam pattern and recommended books

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will soon announce the exam date for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2021). The registration for the exam has recently started and the last date to apply is July 7, 2021. However, with the late fee, candidates can apply until July 7, 2021.

Now that the MHT CET 2021 application form is out, it is time to gear up the preparation process. Though the state has cancelled the HSC exam, the syllabus for the board exam was already reduced. Keeping this in mind, the syllabus for MHT CET 2021 has also been cut down accordingly.

Revision is the most important part of preparation but to revise, students need data. Hence, students who are planning to appear for the exam must start making MHT CET 2021 notes from the beginning. Since there are 4 subjects under MHT CET – physics, chemistry, maths, and biology – notes should be prepared separately.

Under MHT CET, students get an option to either appear for the math paper or biology paper, as per the group applied for. The choice to appear in both is also available. The questions under the PCM group shall be of JEE Main 2021 level and the questions in PMB group will be NEET 2021 level.

So, to enhance the preparation, solve mock tests and previous year questions papers for NEET 2021 and JEE Main 2021 as well. From physics and chemistry, 50 questions each are asked. These questions are of 1 mark each. Even from maths, 50 questions are asked but these are of 2 marks each. However, in biology, 100 questions of 1 mark each are asked. There is no negative marking in the exam. All the questions will be mainly application-based.

One of the best sources to understand the exam and the level of questions is the MHT CET previous year question papers.

Another great source is MHT CET 2021 mock tests. Through these, students also learn how to manage time, increase their speed and accuracy for the exam. Students can take the subject focused test as well as the full test.

Though preparing as per the HSC syllabus is important, to crack and get a high rank in MHT CET 2021, candidates must not ignore the class 11th syllabus. 20% weightage will be given to the class 11th curriculum.

Important topics of Class 11: Motion in a plane, Laws of Motion, Gravitation, thermal properties of matter, Sound, Optics, Electrostatics, Semiconductors will be asked in Physics.

Some basic concepts of Chemistry, Structure of atom, Chemical Bonding, Redox reactions, Elements of groups 1 and 2, States of Matter (Gaseous and Liquids), Adsorption and Colloids (Surface Chemistry), Hydrocarbons, Basic principles of organic chemistry will be asked in Chemistry.

In maths, Trigonometric II, Straight Line, Circle, Measures of Description, Probability, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Functions, Limits, Continuity will be asked and in biology, Biomolecules, Respiration and Energy Transfer, Human Nutrition, Excretion and Osmoregulation are the important topics.

Lastly, to prepare for MHT CET 2021, students must refer to the best books. Some of the recommended books for MHT CET 2021 are TARGET MHT-CET Online Engineering Test 2021; Marvel Mathematics MCQ’s for MHT-CET; Objective NCERT at your Fingertips Mathematics; Concepts of Physics Vol I & II with Solutions; RD Sharma Objective Mathematics for JEE.

The MHT-CET 2021 will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) modeThe exam date for the exam will depend on COVID-19 situation in the state. Based on that MHT CET admit cards will be issued.