MHT CET 2021: How to brace up your preparation in last two weeks 

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will conduct the MHT CET 2021 phase 1 from September 4 to 10, 2021. The phase 2 of the exam is due to be held from September 14 to 20, 2021. State CET Cell will soon release the MHT CET 2021 admit card.

MHT CET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. Hence, the competition in the exam is very high. Every year, around four to five lakh candidates apply for the exam. Hence, to ace the exam with a good score, candidates need more than just hard work. Now that only around two weeks are left for the exam, candidates can follow this strategy, which is given below.

Focus on previous year question papers: MHT CET previous year question papers are one of the most important resources for preparation. By solving these, candidates get a clear picture about the level of the exam, type questions, pattern, etc. Also, many times, questions are repeated in the exam.

Appear in mock tests: The less the number of days for the exam, the more the frequency of taking the MHT CET 2021 mock test. Since the MHT CET is a CBT exam, candidates should try and take an online mock test. Candidates should try to take at least 1 full mock test and 1 subject specific mock test, daily.

Revise syllabus and important topics: The syllabus of the MHT CET 2021 examination is based on the class 11th and class 12th curriculum. Cleared concepts and lots of revision are key to sail through the MHT CET. However, in these last two weeks, the focus should be on the important topics.

The most important chapters in the mathematics section are – three dimensional, geometrical system, point and straight line, probability, mathematical reasoning, vector and continuity and differentiability. One can refer to the RD Sharma and RS Aggarwal Books for clearance of concept.

In Physics, one should focus on chapters like Wave and Optics, Properties of Matter and Fluid Mechanics, Oscillations and Current Electricity etc.



As for Biology, ensure that principles of inheritance and variation, human production, photosynthesis in plants, excretory products and their elimination etc are done.

For Chemistry, revise P-Block elements, chemical thermodynamics and Isolation of metals metallurgy etc. are all properly covered.

Lastly, for Chemistry, the important topics are – alcohol phenol ether, solid state, chemical thermodynamics and energetics, organic compounds containing Nitrogen, p-block elements, chemical kinetics, coordination compounds, solutions and colligative properties, d-block and f-block elements

Refer to NCERT: To have an edge in the exam, students must solve all numericals and examples from the NCERT as well as Maharashtra State board books. Candidates can also refer to the previous year question papers of MHT CET, which are available on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org.

Revise formulae, diagrams and tables: The MHT CET question paper mostly comprises formulae and application based questions. Hence, candidates should revise formulae, tables etc profusely. They should focus on labelling diagrams as well. Candidates are advised to revise the same in the wee hours of the morning, as memorizing capacity is good during that time.

Divide the day wisely: Now that fewer days are left for exam, students have to divide 8-9 hours of study, in numerical solving and revision both. For instance, give 2 hours to all of the subjects, the leftover hours should be kept for revision only. Candidates should analyse their preparation by giving tests every alternative day.

The MHT CET examination is divided into 2 groups i.e. PCB and PCM. The question paper is divided into questions related to Mathematics, Physics, Biology and Chemistry. Each section has 50 questions, the total marks for the exam are 100 for both groups respectively. The duration of the exam is 180 minutes. There is no negative marking in the exam. Candidates who clear the examination are given admission into engineering and pharmacy courses like B.E., B.Tech, B.Pharma, Pharma. D courses.