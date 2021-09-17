MHT CET 2021 exams due on October 3 rescheduled, check details here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has postponed the exam dates of the entrance test scheduled to be held on October 3. The decision has been taken due to the JEE Advanced exam scheduled to be conducted on the same date. Candidates can check the notice on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

As per the notice, the exams scheduled on October 3 will now be conducted on October 8. MHT CET 2021 for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology/ B Planning, Masters of Education, Bachelors of Education and Masters of Education (three-year integrated course), Bachelor of Law (five-year integrated course), and Bachelors of Physical Education have been postponed.

The exam schedule for all other entrance exams remains unchanged. The entrance test cell has released the admit cards for the various exams scheduled in the month of September and October for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.