Sunday, December 12, 2021
MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 2: Provisional allotment list to be released today

To access the MHT CET provisional display of vacant seats for CAP round 2, applicants can visit the cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 12, 2021 10:38:41 am
mht cet 2021, mht cet 2021 admit card, cetcell.mahacet.org, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org, mht cet admit card, mht cet 2021 updatesMHT CET CAP round 2 2021 to be held from December 12-30. File.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release MHT provisional allotment CAP round 2 today i.e December 12 at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET CAP Round 2 2021 would begin today, on December 12, 2021, and conclude on December 30, 2021.

Students will be required to use their application ID and dates of birth to log in to the official website and check the MHT CET CAP round 2 allotment status. Candidates will be able to submit their confirmation of option form between December 13 and 15, 2021.

How to check MHT CET CAP Round 2 provisional allotment list

Step 1: Visit, fe2021.mahacet.org

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the ‘provisional display of vacant seats CAP Round 2 download’ link

Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: The information will be displayed on the screen

The institutes have been asked to upload the admitted candidates’ details by December 30, 2021. The state common entrance test cell would release the provisional allotment order on December 17, 2021. Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats from December 18 to 21, 2021, till 3 pm.

