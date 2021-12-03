MHT-CET 2021:​​ CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result to release today

Updated: December 3, 2021 3:33:08 pm
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT provisional allotment list CAP round 1 today. Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from December 4 to December 7. The list will be hosted at the official website – mahacet.org
The cell had earlier released the merit list for state and all India candidates. Candidates whose names appeared in the MHT CET 2021 final merit list had to fill the preferred course choices and colleges in the MHT CET 2021 option entry round 1 by December 1.
MHT CET 2021: How to check CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website – mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on B.E/B.Tech link on homepage
Step 3: Login using credentials
Step 4: Click on the CAP Round 1 result link
Step 5: Check result and download
The CAP Round II provisional vacant seat list will be released on December 8, 2021. MHT CET 2021 xams were conducted for two groups, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).
