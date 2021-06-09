MHT CET 2021 application process begins for engineering, pharmacy courses

The last date to submit the application form is July 7. (Image by Pexels/ Representational)

The Maharashtra Common entrance test (MHT CET) 2021 application process begins today. Candidates seeking admission in engineering and pharmacy courses can apply online at the official website mhtcet2021.mahacet.org by July 7.

The state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant in a tweet stated, “Registration of online applications for the MHT-CET 2021 entrance examination for the first year engineering / technology, pharmacology and agricultural education for the academic year 2021-22 will start from June 8 to July 2021.

Candidates should visit the link https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org to register the application. The CET program for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be reported separately, he further tweeted.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता प्रथम वर्ष अभियांत्रिकी/तंत्रज्ञान, औषधनिर्माणशास्त्र व कृषी शिक्षण या व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणारी एमएचटी-सीईटी २०२१ प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या ऑनलाईन अर्जांची नोंदणी आज दिनांक ०८/०६/२०२१ पासून दिनांक ०७/०७/२०२१ पर्यंत सुरु राहील. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) June 8, 2021

Earlier in a statement, the minister Uday Samant has stated that as far as technical courses such as engineering, pharmacy and architecture are concerned, the Maha CET will take place by the end of July or August first week, and the test will be conducted online.”

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on “New registration” tab

Step 3: Fill in the required information

Step 3: Submit and pay application fees

Step 4: Keep a print of the application form and receipt for future reference

Common Entrance Test (CET) will be conducted for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses like engineering / technology, pharmacology and agricultural education.