MHT CET 2021 admit cards released for MCA, MArch, BA-BEd courses

MHT CET admit card 2021: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 for MAH-MPEd, BA/BSc BEd, MCA, MArch, MHMCT 2021 courses. Candidates can download the same from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

It is mandatory to bring the admit card to the exam hall for verification. The entry slot, venue, and other instructions will be mentioned on the admit card. This year’s exam will be held amid social distancing norms. Candidates will be allowed to staggered entry and exit. Further wearing masks and bringing sanitiser is also mandatory.

MHT CET admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

The State CET on September 8 had released the exam schedule for MHT CET exams 2021. The MAH-M.Arch-CET will be jointly conducted on September 15, 2021. The admit card has been released for all the exams scheduled to be conducted on September 15.