MHT CET 2021 admit card for PCM released, know how to download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released MHT CET 2021 admit card. The link is available on the official website, i.e mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. MHT CET for engineering is scheduled to be held between September 21 and October 1. Admit card is an important document and all the candidates must carry it to the exam hall.

How to download MHT CET 2021 admit card

MHT CET 2021 aspirants can only download the admit card online. There is no medium to avail it. The steps to download it are as follows:

Step 1 – Go to mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2 – On the website, locate a link for the admit card and click on it.

Step 3 – A new login will appear on the screen. Access it by entering the application number, hall ticket number, and by selecting the subject.

Step 4 – Now, download the MHT CET 2021 admit card from the dashboard.

The admit card must be kept safe even after the MHT CET 2021 result is announced. It comprises important details like name of the candidate, roll number, test centre name and address, reporting hour, timing etc.

Candidates have to carry the MHT CET 2021 admit card in the hardcopy format to the allotted exam centre. Along with the same, they also have to carry a valid ID proof and PwD certificate (if applicable). The details about the candidates, mentioned in the admit card, must match with that in the ID proof. The verification will be done at the exam hall.

Valid ID proof can be a PAN card, passport, voter’s ID card, permanent driving license, bank passbook, Aadhaar Card, print of E-Aadhaar Card with a photograph, etc. However, State CET Cell has clearly mentioned that ration card and learning driving license will not be considered as valid id proofs.

The exam instructions and COVID protocols are also mentioned in the admit card of MHT CET. Candidates must read it all and carefully follow the instructions on the exam day. All the candidates must report to the exam hall at the time mentioned in the admit card. Candidates must also know that guide books or paper, books, log tables, mobile phones, bags, wallets, headphones or any other kind of electronic gadget etc are strictly prohibited at the exam hall.

The Maharashtra CET 2021 is a state-level exam, which is conducted across Maharashtra. Last year, there were 175 test centres, which have been increased to 350 this year. The exam is held in online mode, for admissions into engineering, science and pharmacy and technology courses.

There are two sections in the exam. Section 1 of MHT CET 2021 is for physics-chemistry whereas, section 2 is for mathematics. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and there are 150 questions in the exam. All the questions are asked from the MHT CET 2021 syllabus. 50 questions are asked from each subject. All of the questions are of the multiple-choice type. All the questions from physics-chemistry are of 1 mark whereas questions of mathematics are of 2 marks.