MHT CET 2021 admit card for PCB released, know how to download

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, today released MHT CET 2021 admit card for PCB group. The link is available on the official website, i.e mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. MHT CET for engineering is scheduled to be held between September 21 and October 1. A total of 4,24,773 candidates have registered for the entrance exam this year.

The admit card is an important document and all the candidates must carry it to the exam hall. They need to reach 90 minutes at the exam centre.

How to download MHT CET 2021 admit card

MHT CET 2021 aspirants can only download the admit card online. There is no medium to avail it. The steps to download it are as follows:

Step 1 – Go to mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2 – On the website, locate a link for the admit card and click on it.

Step 3 – A new login will appear on the screen. Access it by entering the application number, hall ticket number, and by selecting the subject.

Step 4 – Now, download the MHT CET 2021 admit card from the dashboard.

The admit card must be kept safe even after the MHT CET 2021 result is announced. It comprises important details like the name of the candidate, roll number, test centre name and address, reporting hour, timing etc.

Candidates have to carry the MHT CET 2021 admit card in the hardcopy format to the allotted exam centre. Along with the same, they also have to carry a valid ID proof like a PAN card or Aadhaar card and PwD certificate (if applicable). The details about the candidates, mentioned in the admit card, must match with that in the ID proof. The verification will be done at the exam hall.