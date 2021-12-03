scorecardresearch
Friday, December 03, 2021
MHT-CET 2021:​​ CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result to release today

Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from December 4 to December 7. The list will be hosted at the official website - mahacet.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: December 3, 2021 1:22:24 pm
MHT CET, MHT CET counsellingThe CAP Round II provisional vacant seat list will be released on December 8, 2021 (Representative image)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT provisional allotment list CAP round 1 today. Candidates will be able to accept the offered seats for CAP round 1 from December 4 to December 7. The list will be hosted at the official website – mahacet.org

The cell had earlier released the merit list for state and all India candidates. Candidates whose names appeared in the MHT CET 2021 final merit list had to fill the preferred course choices and colleges in the MHT CET 2021 option entry round 1 by December 1. 

MHT CET 2021: How to check CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website – mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on B.E/B.Tech link on homepage

Step 3: Login using credentials

Step 4: Click on the CAP Round 1 result link 

Step 5: Check result and download 

The CAP Round II provisional vacant seat list will be released on December 8, 2021. MHT CET 2021 xams were conducted for two groups, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).

