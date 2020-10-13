MHT CET 2020: Re-exam for candidates suffered due to power outage

MHT CET will now be held on or before October 20. Representational image/ file

MHT CET 2020: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra will conduct the re-examination for candidates suffered due to power outage in the Mumbai region. According to the state CET cell, “The first session candidates at the following five test centres faced disruption in the said examination.” The examinations for PCM group will now be held on or before October 20.

Further, the candidates are advised to check new date and time which will be communicated soon. “All the candidates who appeared in the FIRST SESSION Examination at the above Test Centres are requested to check the new date and time for the PCM examination by logging into their account at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. SMS and E-mail communication will be sent to these candidates in due course,” as per the statement.

A massive power outage caused by grid failure disrupted normal life in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and beyond on Monday, bringing to a standstill for a few hours at mid-morning several essential services, including suburban trains ferrying essential services workers, online exams and water supply.

