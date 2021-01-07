MHT-CET 2020 final merit list released for BTech, BPharma

MHT-CET 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final merit list for engineering and pharmacy (BTech/ BPharma) courses offered. The final merit list is available at the official website- mahacet.org. The candidates can submit their choices of colleges on the basis of a merit list.
The online submission and confirmation of option form for round-I will be held from January 7 to 9.
MHT-CET BTech, BPharma final merit list 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- mahacet.org
Step 2: In the window open, click on the ‘MAH-CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2020’ merit list link
Step 3: MHT-CET CAP 2020 merit list will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.
According to the MHT-CET notification, “Candidate shall self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP round I by accepting declaration through his/her login and certifying that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation, etc made by the candidate in the application form are correct and relevant documents uploaded to substantiate his/her claims are authentic and correct.”
For queries or inquiry, candidates can contact the helpline numbers 8857954644, 8484883324, 8856860692, 9021768184 between 10 am to 6 pm.
