MHT CET 2020 exam dates revised, check schedule

MHT CET 2020: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has revised the MHT CET 2020 exam schedule. Though the examination is scheduled to be held in April however there are certain changes introduced in the schedule.

The MHT CET exam will now be held between April 13 and 18 which was earlier scheduled to be held between April 13 and 17. The hall ticket of the CET exam will be released on April 5 and will remain available till April 23, 2020. The candidates can download it through the website — mahacet-org.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification.

MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. The exam will be conducted from March 14 to 15, 2020.

MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications. The exam will be conducted on March 28, 2020.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The exams will be jointly conducted on May 10, 2020.

MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology is scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2020.

For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

