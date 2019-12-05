MHT-CET 2020 exam dates released, to be held in March and April

On the schedule released on the official website, the name of the course along with the name of entrance test and the date of the exam has been released. (Representational Image) On the schedule released on the official website, the name of the course along with the name of entrance test and the date of the exam has been released. (Representational Image)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CET) for the academic year 2020-21. The tentative schedule has been released for bachelor and master degrees. The entrance exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode this year.

The MHT-CET is conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. The state CET cell has already released the syllabus and marking scheme for the same through a notification.

Tentative schedule for various Common Entrance Tests 2020:

MHT-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor in Engineering/ Technology (B.E/B.Tech)/ Bachelor in Pharmacy (B.Pharm/Pharm.D), agriculture and allied courses/ fisheries science/ dairy technology. The exam will be conducted from April 13 to 17, 2020 and from April 20 to 23, 2019.

MAH – MBA/MMS CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Business Administration and Master in Management Studies. The exam will be conducted from March 14 to 15, 2020.

MAH-MCA-CET 2020 is held for admissions in Master in Computer Applications. The exam will be conducted on March 28, 2020.

MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 is conducted for admissions in Master of Architecture and MAH-B.HMCT 2020 is conducted for admissions in Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The exams will be jointly conducted on May 10, 2020.

MAH-M.HMCT 2020 is held for admissions Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology is scheduled to be conducted on May 16, 2020.

For all updates and notices for the CET examination, students must check only the official website.

