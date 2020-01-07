MHT CET 2020 application: Eligibility, exam date, syllabus

MHT CET 2020 application process will be closed on February 29, 2020 MHT CET 2020 application process will be closed on February 29, 2020

MHT CET 2020 application: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the online application process for MHT CET 2020. The exam will be conducted for admission to BE/BTech and BPharm/Pharm D courses. MHT CET scores will also be used to fill seats in BSc (Honours) and BTech courses in agriculture for the academic year 2020-21. The application form is available at dtemaharashtra.gov.in or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The MHT CET 2020 application process will be closed on February 29, 2020. In case the applicant miss the deadline, then he/she will be allowed to submit the form from March 1 to March 7, 2020 with an additional fee of Rs 500 for all categories.

The admit card for the MHT CET 2020 exam will be released on April 5 and will remain available for downloading till April 23, 2020.

MHT CET 2020: Exam pattern

The major change that is brought in the examination pattern is that the question paper will now contain questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions still remain the same. The exam will still be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions.

MHT CET 2020: Syllabus

1. Physics

Circular Motions, Gravitation, Rotational Motions, Oscillations, Elasticity, Surface Tension, Stationary Waves, Wave Motion, Kinetic Theory of Gas and Radiation, Wave Theory of Light, Interference and Diffraction, Electrostatics, Current Electricity, Magnetic Effects of Electric Current, Magnetism, Electromagnetic Induction, Electrons and Photons, Atoms, Molecules and Nuclei and Communication Systems

2. Chemistry

Solid State, Solutions and Colligative Properties, Chemical Thermodynamics, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, General principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, P block elements, D and F block elements, Co-ordination compounds, Halogen Derivatives, Alkanes and Arenes, Alcohols, Phenols and Ether Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids, Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen, Biomolecules, Polymers and Chemistry in Everyday Life.

3. Biology

Genetics and Evolution, Biotechnology and its applications, Biology and Human Welfare, Plant Physiology, Reproduction in Organisms, Ecology and Environment, Cell Structure and Division, Diversity in Living World, Human Physiology, Structural Organization in Animal and Plants.

4. Mathematics

Mathematical Logic, Matrices, Continuity, Differentiation, Application of Derivative, Indefinite Integration, Definite Integrals, Ratio, Proportion and Partnership, Commission, Brokerage and Discount, Insurance and Annuity, Demography, Bivariate Data and Correlation, Regression Analysis, Random Variable and Probability Distribution.

MHT CET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website and click on ‘apply online

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Then click for new registration and enter name and other details

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

MHT CET 2020 application fees

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 800. For those belonging to the reserved categories and Persons with Disability candidates from Maharashtra, they need to pay Rs 600.

