MHT CET result likely to be declared today: How to check

MHT CET 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra is likely to declare the result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 examination on Friday, May 31. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result through the official website i.e. dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The result will be available only in online mode. No results will be sent through offline mode or via post or any other mean

Advertising

To download the result of MHT CET 2019, candidates will have to log in with their application number and date of birth.

MHT CET 2019: How to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: A new window will open, fill in your credentials and submit

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on computer screen

Advertising

Step 4: Download the same and take a print for further use

Till now, it was entirely based on class 12 syllabus of HSC Board (Maharashtra). But this year students also had to study Class 11 syllabus as well. The questions based on physics, chemistry and mathematics were slightly trickier and more application based. On the other hand, questions of biology were at par with NEET examination.

The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who want to get admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.