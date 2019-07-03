MHT CET 2019 provisional merit list released for B.Tech, BE counselling: How to check

MHT CET 2019: The provisional merit list for BE and B Tech counselling has been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The MHTCET provisional merit list is available on the official website – mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. Counselling for MHT CET had started on June 17, 2019. Candidates were allowed to register for admission to B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D and B.HMCT courses till June 21, 2019.

In case of any grievance, the candidates are allowed to submit documents for verification at facilitation centres till July 4 up to 5 pm. The results of MHT CET 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019. Priyant Jain topped the examination with 99.987 per cent. Besides Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 per cent.

MHT CET 2019 provisional merit list: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official MHT CET website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link to ‘check your provisional merit status for B.E./ B.Tech 2019-20 (Only for Maharashtra State and All India Candidates)’.

Step 3: On the page, enter your application id and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and check your merit status

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India/J&K Migrant candidates will be released on July 5. Along with list, the category-wise seat matrix for CAP round I will also be released.

The facility to submit and confirm options for the first round of CAP round I will be available from July 6 to July 8. The provisional allotment list for CAP round I will be released on July 10.

The exam for entrance to state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019.