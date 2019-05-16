MHT-CET 2019 provisional answer key released, how to raise objections

Toggle Menu
MHT-CET 2019: The candidates can raise objections through the official websites by paying a sum of Rs 1000 till May 18, 2019. The answer key is available at the official website mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT-CET 2019: The answer key for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET 2019) has been released on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer key through the official website, mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

The candidates can raise objections through the official websites by paying a sum of Rs 1,000 till May 18, 2019.

“The candidates can raise their objections by paying prescribed fee of Rs. 1,000/- + necessary service charges as applicable per objection raised from 15th May 2019 to 18th May 2019 (11.59 pm). Kindly remember that objection Processing fees once paid cannot be refunded. Candidate are advised to read User Manual for raising objections,” read the official notification.

MHT-CET 2019: How to download answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: You will be redirected to the homepage of the official website

Step 4: Now click on the ”View MHT-CET 2019 Answer Key ”

Step 5: Select your exam version according to the subjects

Step 6: Click on the exam version

Step 7: The answer will now be displayed on the computer screen

Step 8: Download the answer key and take a print out.

If the candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, then they can raise the objections online in a prescribed form. If the objection is received after the due date it won’t be accepted. After a few days of the releasing of the answer key, the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra will declare the results.

The results are likely to be released on or before June 3 in an online mode. The candidates are requested to take a print out of it and keep it safe till the admission procedure is over.

The state level examination was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra for the candidates who want to get admission in the undergraduate courses for agriculture, pharmacy, engineering and technology. It is managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra.

