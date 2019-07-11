MHT CET 2019: First round seat allotment released, how to check

MHT CET 2019: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the results for first round seat allotment. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the seat allotment result through the website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

For the first round, the candidates have to report to the admission reporting centre from July 11 to 14, 2019. The candidates can report to the allotted institute till July 15, 2019.

MHT CET seat allotment results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the first round seat allotment status

Step 3: Enter your application id and password

Step 4: Submit it

Step 5: Check the seat allotment status

MHT CET 2019: Documents required

– Class 10, 12 mark sheets

– Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

– Scanned photograph, signature

– Other documents as notified by MHT CET

The results of MHT CET 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019. Priyant Jain topped the examination with 99.987 per cent. Besides Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 per cent.

The exam for entrance to state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019.