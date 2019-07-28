MHT-CET 2019: Engineering, Pharmacy admission process extended due to heavy rains

MHT-CET 2019: Due to heavy rains in Maharashtra, the admission process for the Engineering, Pharmacy counselling has been extended. The reporting for CAP round II for Engineering and Master of Engineering/ Technology has been extended till July 29, while the last date for online filling of CAP round III option for Pharmacy is today (July 28, 2019).

“Due to heavy rains, reporting for CAP round II for Engineering has been extended by 2 days (i.e 29/7/19). For Pharmacy, online filling of CAP round III option form has been extended by 1 day (i.e 28/7/19) FY ME / M- Tech. reporting date also has been extended by 2 days (29/7/19),” tweeted Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde.

Due to heavy rains, reporting for CAP round II for Engineering has been extended by 2 days (i.e 29/7/19). For Pharmacy, online filling of CAP round III option form has been extended by 1 day (i.e 28/7/19) FY ME / M- Tech. reporting date also has been extended by 2 days (29/7/19) — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) July 27, 2019

The CAP round 2 seat allotment result was declared on July 24, 2019.

On the day of counselling, the students have to verify their documents at the counselling centre. The candidates can choose colleges, courses online. The allotment process will be done on the basis of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

Like previous years, it is expected that there will be three round of counselling process. The students who can’t find a suitable college, courses at first place, may apply for the second, third round of counselling.

MHT CET 2019: Documents required

– Class 10, 12 mark sheets

– Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

– Scanned photograph, signature

– Other documents as notified by MHT CET

The results of MHT CET 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019. Priyant Jain topped the examination with 99.987 per cent. Besides Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 per cent.

The exam for entrance to state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019.