MHT CET 2019: Counselling process to begin today, know documents needed and other details

MHT CET 2019: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the counselling process on Monday, June 17. The online window to register for B.Tech, BE, B.Pharm, Pharm.D, and B.HMCT admission will be open till June 21, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

The provisional merit list for the domiciles of Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidates will be released on June 22. The final merit list will be announced on June 25, 2019.

The admission process on the first allotment list will be conducted from July 1 to July 4, 2019.

On the day of counselling, the students have to verify their documents at the counselling centre. The candidates can choose colleges, courses online. The allotment process will be done on the basis of Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

Like previous years, it is expected that there will be three round of counselling process. The students who can’t find a suitable college, courses at first place, may apply for the second, third round of counselling.

MHT CET 2019: Documents required

– Class 10, 12 mark sheets

– Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

– Scanned photograph, signature

– Other documents as notified by MHT CET

The results of MHT CET 2019 was declared on June 4, 2019. Priyant Jain topped the examination with 99.987 per cent. Besides Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 per cent.

The exam for entrance to state-based colleges in different fields including engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and fisheries were conducted from May 15 to May 18, 2019.