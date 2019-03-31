MHT CET 2019: Application process ends today, check exam dates, paper pattern

MHT CET 2019: The registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET) 2019 will be closed on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website- dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The entrance examinations will be conducted from May 2 to 13, 2019.

The exam is being conducted for under graduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for academic session 2018-19. Those who will clear the exam will get admission in first year full time courses such as BE/BTech, BPharm/Pharm D and professional degree courses in agriculture in institutes across Maharashtra.

The exam will be conducted at all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – dtemaharashtra.gov.in and click on ‘apply online

Step 2: Get registered by using your e-mail ID and mobile number. If you don’t have e-mail ID, then first get one

Step 3: Then click here new registration and enter name, email-id and mobile number

Step 4: A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system

Step 5: An email and SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will be sent

Step 6: Use this number and password to log in to fill the online application.

MHT CET 2019: Exam pattern

The major change that is brought in the examination pattern is that the question paper will now contain questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions still remain the same. The exam will still be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions. Candidates will still need to appear in the same way as they used to appear in 2017, as per the course opted by them.

Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 syllabus while major focus will be on class 12 syllabus (80 per cent). Last year, nearly 3.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 3.76 appeared.

MHT CET 2019: Important dates

Dates of examination: May 2-13, 2019.