MHT CET 2019 admit card released, check direct link

MHT CET 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can download their respective cards from the website itself.

The entrance examinations is scheduled to be conducted from May 2 to 13, 2019. The exam is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state.

The exam is being conducted for under graduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for academic session 2019-20. Those who will clear the exam will get admission in first year full time courses such as BE/BTech, BPharm/Pharm D and professional degree courses in agriculture in institutes across Maharashtra.

The exam will be conducted at all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra.

MHT CET 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your application number password and security key

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET 2019: Exam pattern

The major change that is brought in the examination pattern is that the question paper will now contain questions from Class 11 syllabus. The overall terms and conditions still remain the same. The exam will still be divided in three papers, with a total of 250 questions. Candidates will still need to appear in the same way as they used to appear in 2018, as per the course opted by them.

Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 syllabus while major focus will be on class 12 syllabus (80 per cent). Last year, nearly 3.89 lakh candidates registered for the exam of which 3.76 appeared.