MHT-CET 2018: Provisional allotment list to release at mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT-CET 2018: The provisional merit list for admission in the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) will be released on July 13, that is, tomorrow by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra. This allotment list will be released indicating course/college allotted to the candidates at mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. The selected candidates will have to then confirm acceptance of the seat.

MHT-CET 2018 was held on Thursday, May 10 and the results were released in July, 2018. The final merit list will be released on July 17.

MHT CET 2018: Steps to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website of DTE Maharashtra (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

Step 2: Follow the link to the exam portal of CET 2018 (mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

Step 3: Click on the notification for the provisional allotment.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your allotment result and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the result for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2018 examination on June 2, 2018. Abhang Aditya Subhash has topped the exam in PCM with 195 marks. The second rank is shared by four candidates, Rathi Khushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank, each with 191 marks.

