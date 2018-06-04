MHT CET 2018: Know about the counselling process, documents needed

MHT CET 2018: This year, at least 14 per cent more candidates had registered for MH-CET in the state. This year, at least 14 per cent more candidates had registered for MH-CET in the state.

MHT CET 2018: As the DTE Maharashtra has announced the result for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH CET 2018), the counselling process will begin soon. The successful candidates can apply for the counselling process that is likely to begin from first week of June. The council will announce the date soon. This year, at least 14 per cent more candidates had registered for MH-CET in the state and the total number of candidates in Maharashtra was over 4.3 lakh. MH-CET exams are a gateway for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and hotel management colleges in Maharashtra.

Abhang Aditya Subhash has topped the exam in PCM with 195 marks. The second rank is shared by four candidates, Rathi Khushal Vinod, Ameya Dileep Zarkar, Vakharia Priyesh Rajesh and Ruchirank, each with with 191 marks.

On the day of counselling, the students have to verify their documents at the counselling centre. The candidates can choose colleges, courses online. The allotment process will be done on the basis of Centralized Allotment Process (CAP).

Like previous years, it is expected that there will be three round of counselling process. The students who can’t find a suitable college, courses at first place, may apply for the second, third round of counselling.

MHT CET 2018: Documents required

– Class 10, 12 marksheets

– Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

– Scanned photograph, signature

– Other documents as notified by MHTCET

Top Engineering colleges in Maharashtra, as per NIRF ranking

Institute of Chemical Technology (Mumbai)

Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (Nagpur)

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (Mumbai)

College of Engineering (Pune)

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (Pune)

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering (Pune)

Army Institute of Technology (Pune)

Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (Mumbai)

The exam is being conducted for 1,38,741 undergraduate professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture for academic session 2018-19. The seats will be distributed as per the cut-off and marks scored by the candidates. As many as 2.84 lakh aspirants applied for the MHT CET 2018 (PCM Group), of which 2.83 lakh appeared.

