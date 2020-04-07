MHRD’s online challenge, send ideas to solve difficulties caused by coronavirus pandemic

The online challenge is called Samadhan. (Representational image) The online challenge is called Samadhan. (Representational image)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) have thrown an open challenge to people and asked them to share ideas to resolve difficulties cause due to coronavirus pandemic. The challenge called Samadhan (roughly translated as solution in English) is open to students, researchers, educators, innovators and start-ups etc.

In track one, candidates have to send their ideas and create a design. In second track, one has to get their ideas validated through prototype, pitch a working model and deploy the same. Interested can register at the official website of MHRD’s Innovation Cell (MIC) at mic.goc.in.

Candidates need to send their entries by April 14. Based on the entries received, top 200 entries will be shortlisted and result will be announced on April 17. These will be mentored. Candidates will have to create a Youtube video of their improved concepts. The results will be announced on April 22.

From the round 1, top 20 will be shortlisted on April 22. They will be mentored further and will have to submit a final concept video and presentation. The top 10 will move to round 3. The online jury will share the results by April 25.

Earlier, AICTE had in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), conducted a two-day ideathon challeneg #IndiaFightsCorona. Reportedly, over 40,000 had registered for the programme.

