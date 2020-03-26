MHRD offers free download of bestsellers books with ‘Stay Home India’ initiative

Over 100 books are available to download from National Book Trust, India’s website- nbtindia.gov.in. Representational image/ file Over 100 books are available to download from National Book Trust, India’s website- nbtindia.gov.in. Representational image/ file

At the time of lockdown when people are staying indoors, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) is providing options to download best-selling books as part of its initiative of ‘Stay Home India With Books’. The initiative has been taken in the wake of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, and to encourage people to #StayIn and #StayHome.

“In the wake of preventive measures of the Government of India to contain the spread of Covid-19, and to encourage people to #StayIn and #StayHome, the National Book Trust of HRD Ministry, in its efforts to encourage people to read books while at home, is providing its select and best-selling titles for free download as part of its initiative of #StayHomeIndiaWithBooks,” the notification mentioned.

Over 100 books are available to download from National Book Trust, India’s website- nbtindia.gov.in. “Available in Hindi, English, Asamiya, Bangla, Guajarati, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Kokborok, Mizo, Bodo, Nepali, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu and Sanskrit, the books cover all genres of fiction, biography, popular science, teacher’s handbook, and majorly books for children and young adults. In addition, there are books by Tagore, by Premchand, and books on Mahatma Gandhi — all in all there are books for everyone in the family to read and enjoy. More titles will be added to the list,” read the HRD release.

Some select titles include, Holidays Have Come, Animals You can’t Forget, Nine Little Birds, The Puzzle, Gandhi Tatva Satkam, Women Scientists in India, Activity-Based Learning Science, A Touch of Glass, Gandhi: Warrior of Non-Violence, and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd