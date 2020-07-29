MHRD likely to be renamed, New Education Policy today at 4 pm

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Express Photo by Toshi Tobgyal) HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Express Photo by Toshi Tobgyal)

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) is expected to be renamed as the Minister of Education, according to news reports. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to make the announcement at 4 pm Wednesday as he briefs the press on the New Education Policy (NEP), which received Cabinet approval.

The NEP policy will cover college and school-level education. Earlier, a draft of the policy was released on which the ministry had invited suggestions from different stakeholders. Over 2 lakh suggestions were received by the ministry on the same.

Among major suggestions under the NEP include a central regulatory body for all school boards to ensure uniform education levels across the country. And teaching in regional languages was also among the suggestions.

The new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election. The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A panel headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new National Education Policy to Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal when he took charge the ministry.

