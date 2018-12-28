HRD Ministry invites researchers under IMPRINT fellowship, check details

IMPRINT fellowship: The Ministry of Union Human Resource Development and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) are inviting researchers for Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (IMPRINT) IIC fellowship. The last date to register is January 21, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at imprint-india.org. The applications are invited in two categories – regular and consortium mode.

IMPRINT is pan-IITs and IISc initiative which funds focused research across 10 domains including healthcare, information and communication technology, energy, sustainable habitat, nano-technology hardware, water resource and river system, advanced materials, manufacturing, security and defence, and environmental science and climate change.

Education, Secretary, MHRD, R Subramanyam, had tweeted details about the scholarship “expecting huge response”

Candidates need to send their proposals to the HRD Ministry and the selected ones will get support for their idea from the government. As many as 20 proposals related to specific technology on the theme of ‘societal benefit’. Each proposal is expected to receive financial support up to a maximum of Rs 3-4 crore for three years.

However, recently, research scholars from all across the country had staged a nation-wide protest demanding a stipend hike. While the MHRD and DST have assured the scholars that their stipend will be increased, no official notification has been released yet.