MH SET 2026 deferred for third time; exam to be conducted on Oct 25

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has, for the third time, postponed the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026. As per the revised schedule, the exam will now be conducted on October 25, 2026.

The exam was earlier supposed to be conducted on July 6, but was later postponed to September 6. The university had again extended the date to September 27, which has now been revised to October 25.

According to the notice issued on September 13, the university cited the schedule of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive examinations as the main reason for delaying the exam.

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Giving another reason for the postponement of the exam, the board also highlighted the difficulties for candidates while travelling to examination centres due to “Anant Chaturdashi”, which will be observed on September 25.